Smoke billows from school bus with 23 kids aboard after crash, Virginia photo shows

A crash between a car and a school bus created a cloud of smoke when the vehicles went up in flames, a photo from Virginia officials shows.

A car was driving behind a school bus when it rammed into the back of the bus, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said in a Dec. 12 Facebook post.

The crash caused both vehicles to go up in flames, officials said.

The bus was carrying 23 students when it was hit, according to the department, but no students were injured during the crash.

The drivers of the bus and the car were also uninjured, officials said.

Officials did not release the age of the students or where they were traveling.

Prince George’s County is about 35 miles south of Richmond.

15-year-old student getting off school bus is run over, killed by semi, Texas cops say

15-year-old aerospace student on bike is hit and killed by school bus, Florida cops say

Mom confronts man trying to lure crying teens from school bus stop, Tennessee cops say

Log truck crashes into school bus at intersection, Georgia cops say. Two hospitalized