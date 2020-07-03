Smoke Camaros With This 2002 Ford Mustang Roush Stage 3 360R

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This pony ain’t messing around.

Anyone who knows about the Ford Mustang Roush Stage 3 360R is well aware it’s a serious muscle car. And while the supercharged power and other enhancement from Roush are impressive, this particular car is even more amazing. It has been further enhanced by MV Performance to the tune of $100,000 and is something you can use to blow away plenty of Chevy Camaros, Dodge Challengers, and many other fast cars. After all, who would expect a New Edge Mustang to pack such a punch?

Photos credit: Speed Digital More

While the 4.6-liter V8 Ford used is pretty good, the Roush Stage 3 upgrades take it to a higher level by bolting a supercharger up top. Then MV Performance took charge, balancing and blueprinting the engine, then bored .20 over and built the whole thing for more power. All kinds of upgraded internals were used, like Mod Max 17cc pistons, Precision Industries 60-lb. fuel injectors, and Comp Cams custom camshafts. They even upgraded the supercharger to a Kenne Bell 2.2 Blowzilla.

No doubt, you get the idea the list of performance upgrades on this car is long. Let’s just cut to the chase and say that this 360R was boosted from an impressive 360-horsepower to an earth-shattering 400-plus-hp. There’s even a T56 six-speed manual transmission That poor Camaro SS driver will never know what hit him!

A bold performance machine needs a bold look to match. Torch red and white stripe kit make a classy yet strong statement. That Cobra hood with the power bulge is enough to make anyone wonder what’s underneath. Chrome 18-inch Roush alloy wheels add a flashy detail.

As for the interior, Red seat inserts and door panels punch the look up a little more. Roush added some other details, like the gauge package, billet pedals, short-throw shifter, and Jack Roush’s signature on the dash, testifying this is the real deal.