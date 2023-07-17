Smoke from Canada wildfires returns to Ohio. Here's what we know.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert in Greater Cincinnati as air pollution from Canadian wildfires returns to the region.

The alert, which is in effect through Monday, covers Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana.

The agency said it expects to see Air Quality Index levels in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also issued a statewide Air Quality Advisory through Monday. The Ohio EPA expects the Air Quality Index to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy” ranges.

The public, especially children, older adults and those with respiratory illnesses, are encouraged to limit their time outside.

What should you do during an air quality alert? When will conditions improve? Here's what we know.

View looking north along Clay Street in Over-the-Rhine, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift southward into the United States, causing widespread air quality alerts throughout the Midwest, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Cincinnati.

What is an air quality alert?

According to Columbia University, the EPA created the air quality index, or AQI, "to monitor and report on air quality each day and let people know about its possible health impacts."

Over 1,000 locations in the United States monitor and record the air in a color-coded index for four significant pollutants: ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide. Here's a breakdown of what each level means.

Green (0-50) is good.

Yellow (51-100) is moderate.

Orange (101-150) is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Red (151-200) is unhealthy.

Purple (201-300) is very unhealthy.

Maroon (300+) is hazardous.

Air Quality Index for Ohio

The air quality in the Cincinnati region on Monday morning is in the orange zone with levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Readings for particulate matter were in the 120s and 130s at monitors in the region.

Cincinnati's AQI measured 126 Monday morning. You can see the current conditions by using this interactive map here.

What to do during an air quality alert?

Here's a list of precautions to take, according to the Ohio Department of Health:

Spend time in a room you can close off from outside air.

Avoid using candles, gas, propane, wood-burning stoves, fireplaces, and aerosol sprays.

Avoid smoking tobacco products and vacuuming, as it may worsen indoor air pollution.

If you have a central air conditioning system, use high-efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke.

If your system has a fresh air intake, set the system to recirculate mode or close the outdoor intake damper.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Running a humidifier may provide relief if your eyes, nose or throat are irritated.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency issued an Air Quality Alert in Greater Cincinnati Sunday as air pollution from Canadian wildfires returns to the region.

Additionally, the ODH urges individuals to check in on anyone who is more at risk and carefully monitor children. People with asthma are encouraged to carefully follow their asthma action plan, if they have one, and ensure they have enough medication for several days.

Those with heart disease or COPD should pay close attention to symptoms such as chest pain or tightness, fast heartbeat, feeling more out of breath than usual, or extreme fatigue. Contact your doctor, or if symptoms are severe, call 9-1-1.

Where are the wildfires in Canada?

See where the wildfires are still burning in Canada using the NASA-FIRMS wildfire map.

Wildfire smoke map for Ohio

This map tracks the latest wildfires, red flag warnings, and smoke from wildfires. You can look at just Ohio or zoom out to look at the country. Are you looking for air quality index (AQI) updates? We have a map for that too.

When will wildfire smoke leave Greater Cincinnati?

A map showing the air quality forecast for Tuesday. Conditions are expected to improve in the Cincinnati region.

The EPA interactive map for air quality shows the Cincinnati region in the yellow or in the moderate category on Tuesday.

Code yellow air is considered "moderate." While this air quality is still regarded as "acceptable," some people may experience health impacts, especially those sensitive to air pollution.

According to Joy Landry, Communication Specialist at the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency, it may be difficult to predict precisely when the haze will lift because air pollution is weather dependent. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue this week, which may aid in cleansing the air, CBS reports.

Unfortunately, as the wildfires persist, smoky and hazy skies will continue to be a concern for Canadians and Americans until heavy rain falls where active forest fires occur, Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder told CBS.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Air Quality in Ohio: Smoke from Canada wildfires in region today