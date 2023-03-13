‘There’s smoke coming from everywhere;’ 1 confirmed dead following fire in Trotwood

One person has died following a house fire in Trotwood Sunday afternoon, according to Trotwood Police.

Officers, firefighters and medics responded to the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue at around 12:35 p.m.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with Trotwood Police officers and they told her they found a man dead inside the home.

It was after firefighters responded to a fire earlier this afternoon at the hosue.

Robertson said she also saw crews pull six dogs from the house and all of them are going to be okay.

A 911 caller described to dispatchers what she saw driving by the area.

“I think this house is on fire,” she said in a call obtained by News Center 7. “I don’t see flames. But like the whole roof, there’s smoke coming from everywhere.”

Images show caution tape blocked off the area and several fire trucks and police cruisers on scene.

News Center 7 has reached out for information regarding this incident.

We will continue to provide updates as this story develops.

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

