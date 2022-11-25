The smoke-free Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is on sale for $225 during Black Friday

The Solo Stove Solo Bonfire 2.0 is on sale during Black Friday for $175 off.

Save $175 on the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 during the Black Friday sale

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is one of the best fire pits we've tested and delivers a smokeless fire experience!

The Solo Bonfire is a great gift for any entertainer, backyard enthusiast or just for yourself, and at this price during Black Friday it's a no-brainer. With the Solo Stove Bonfire you'll have a fire going in no time, and you won't have to worry about having the smoky seat. Unique due to its trademark airflow design, the Solo Bonfire uses a double-wall structure permeated with holes to create a "secondary burn." Then a flame ring directs the burn back into the pit, reducing the amount of smoke produced.

$225 at Solo Stove

At just 23.3 pounds, the Bonfire 2.0 is lightweight enough to transport from your backyard to the beach, making it easy to enjoy a great fire anywhere. We love the updated 2.0 because of it's added ash pan, making it easy to clean, even for those with limited strength. Unlike previous models, the ash pan is removable so you won't have to dump a full fire pit, making a mess in your yard.

If you're looking for a great smokeless fire pit that's easy to clean, the Solo Bonfire is a great choice, and this hot deal won't last forever.

Also included in the Solo Stove Black Friday sale is a free Mesa tabletop fire pit when you buy a Bonfire 2.0 and use the code FREEMESA at checkout. This ultra portable tabletop fire pit is super easy to use and quick to start. Plus, it's a great addition to backyard ambiance! (Note: Mesa must be added to cart).

