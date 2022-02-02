🌱 Smoke In The Hills + Omicron Receding + Roadkill Salvage Delay

Welcome back, Roseville!

We can look forward to plenty of sunshine today. The expected high is 60 degrees with an overnight low of 37. Those northwest winds are hanging around at about 15-25 mph and humidity should be around 35% during the day.

You may see smoke in the hills to the north of Roseville today, but there’s no cause to be alarmed. Cal Fire and the Placer County Fire Department are teaming up to execute a live fire operation near Colfax from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The burn will help reduce the fuel load within the North Fork American River Shaded Fuel Break for the upcoming fire season, and will afford a training opportunity for area firefighters. (Gold Country Media) Local social media users were on alert last week after one Loomis resident related the details of a suspicious traffic stop that happened to them. They were pulled over by a man in a green uniform driving pickup truck with a light bar and no obvious law enforcement agency markings. The man’s uniform also gave no information about what department he might work for. Our Placer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and was able to ascertain that the officer (it was a REAL law enforcement officer) was from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. (CBS 13) COVID-19 patient hospitalizations are on the decline around the country, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It’s still going to take us some time to get back to pre-omicron numbers so that our medical professionals can breathe a big sigh of relief. Check out the hospital occupancy rates, covid and non-covid, for our Placer County medical facilities. (Patch.com) Apparently, there are enough Californians yearning to eat roadkill that a law, SB 395, was passed in 2019 calling for the state to draft a “roadkill salvage” pilot by January 1st, 2022. Unfortunately for roadkill foodies, the pilot program has taken a backseat to mandates and programs that the state deemed more pressing – mostly dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Jordan Traverso, a spokeswoman for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, “Regardless of the missed implementation date, we are still working toward beginning a permit program that could bring many thousands of pounds of meat to Californians.” (Daily Press)

Food in the Hood is bringing dinner to Westpark Wednesday on Emerald Park Lane tonight . Food trucks from About That Chicken , Yolanda’s Tamales , Gyro Stop and Crumb Pies will be there. Check out their menus online and get your order in. 4:30 pm-7:30 pm

The Fig Tree Coffee Lounge will have two great acts taking the stage tonight: Silver Linings and Durazo . Did you know that, besides great beverages and almost nightly entertainment, The Tree has puzzles , board games and a super laid back atmosphere for friends and family to gather? Check it out! 6:00 pm

Our Roseville City Council meets tonight ! See what our city leaders are working on by attending at the Council Chambers on Vernon Street . 6:00 pm-9:00 pm

Trivia and half-off bottles of wine make the Brickyard Kitchen & Bar the place to be on Wednesday nights. They’re kicking off February with a “general knowledge” trivia theme tonight. Test your smarts with friends or family while you enjoy dinner out. Reservations recommended. 7:00 pm-8:30 pm

Congratulations to Rosalie Sullivan of the Roseville Adult School and Lisa Kunst of Granite Bay High School on their selection for Teachers of the Year for the Roseville Joint Unified High School District ! Read about these exceptional teachers in RJUHSD Superintendent Becker ’s monthly article. (Facebook)

If the way to the heart truly is through the stomach, Dunkin’ Donuts might be a good place to take your valentine this month. Starting today , you can choose from several signature drinks and goodies to woo the object of your desire. Try a pink strawberry refresher or heart-shaped donuts – or both! (Dunkin’ website)

Northern Californians know we live in the most beautiful place on earth. Now the crew of the International Space Station knows it too! They posted this amazing video showing their view of the Bay Area, Folsom Lake, the Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe from space. (Twitter)

