Smoke reported inside American Airlines plane cabin at New York's LaGuardia Airport

Smoke was reported inside the cabin of an American Airlines plane that arrived at New York City's LaGuardia Airport from Chicago Thursday morning.

The Fire Department of New York said it received a "report of smoke in [a] cabin airbus" shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday from LaGuardia's main terminal.

American Airlines, in a statement to USA TODAY, said "possible odor" was reported in the cabin of Flight 2084 as it was taxiing to the gate.

"Customers deplaned normally and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team," said the airline. "Safety is our top priority and we appreciate our team members for their professionalism.”

Fire teams and EMS personnel responded to the incident, which was "controlled," said the fire department.

No injuries were reported, said FDNY, and the matter will be handled by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Port Authority, in an email to USA TODAY, said "Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) arrived on scene to assess the situation, and the FAA to investigate."

Airport operations have not been impacted, said the authority.

