Smoke shop employee attacked during attempted robbery, Atlanta police say

A woman is recovering after officials say she was attacked during an attempted robbery.

Atlanta police said on Wednesday around 10:04 a.m., an XHale City Smoke Shop employee on Ponce De Leon Avenue flagged down officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The employee told the officers that on Saturday night, around 4:37 p.m., an unknown man attacked her while working at the smoke shop.

After the attack, the employee and several of her coworkers called 911 several times, but no officers arrived on time to apprehend the individual.

In the surveillance video, the man is seen entering the store and attempting to steal items but is then approached by the employee.

The video shows the suspect becoming angry when she catches him trying to steal. He is then seen pushing her over the store’s countertop.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have not identified the individual.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: