Smoke spews from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano

STORY: Mexico's National Center for Disaster Prevention has warned people to stay away from Popocatepetl, reporting that it had observed more than 77 discharges from the volcano accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases, and ash.

Local authorities issued a yellow alert in the area, which is issued when the volcano emissions start, meaning residents must be vigilant and get ready in case they need to evacuate from the zone.

Popocatepetl, informally called “Popo” by residents, is Mexico’s most active volcano.

The 5,393-metre (17,693-feet) mountain, whose name means "Smoking Mountain" in the Nahuatl indigenous language, lies just 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) southeast of Mexico City.