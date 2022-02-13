How to smoke Super Bowl chicken wings
Masterbuilt founding family members and chefs John McElmore and his son John McElmore II get ready for gameday with their smoke and seared 'burnt end' wings recipe.
Masterbuilt founding family members and chefs John McElmore and his son John McElmore II get ready for gameday with their smoke and seared 'burnt end' wings recipe.
What an Ohioan thing to say.
Keegan-Michael Key’s quip about Mahomes didn’t seem to sit well with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.
With football's top prize on the line, sportsbetting.ag determined which team — the hometown heroes or the underdogs — had more support in each state.
The verdict is in?
Eric Dickerson has a bone to pick with the Rams.
The names and faces of members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have filled our television screens in the run to Super Bowl LVI. Matthew Stafford. Joe Burrow. Aaron Donald. Ja'Marr...
The Patriots' coaching staff is getting is extremely thin on the offensive side.
People noticed how the league has treated the Green Bay Packers quarterback, as compared to the activist and former San Francisco 49ers player.
Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald explained the similarities and differences between John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh
Deion Sanders faced serious complications from toe surgery that led to him being sidelined for three games during the season.
Andrew Whitworth, 40, is one of the LA Rams' most important players. As he ages in the league, he has taken a stricter approach to his lifestyle.
The Bengal Boys' latest offering - a parody of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" - is called "Bohemian 513."
The LA Rams remain one of the least injured teams since 2016. Their sports medicine VP said it's thanks to an approach inspired by the Premier League.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wore a tan corduroy suit to the "NFL Honors" ceremony in Los Angeles. Not everybody loved the look.
Brian Flores' lawsuit is ambitious and historic, but it can't truly succeed without the public backing of white coaches and players.
Jackson State head football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders spoke about the lack of diversity in the NFL’s leadership positions recently. In a league where over 70 percent […]
Burrow and the Bengals play the Cowboys in 2022.
Houston icon Mattress Mack, Jim McIngvale, making history with again the largest sports bet ever $5 million on the Bengals to beat the Rams in the Super Bowl. This bet was with Caesar's sportsbook separate from his $4.5 Million Bet on the Bengals in Louisiana this week, So if the Bengals win, he could be collecting a cool $16.2. Million.
This year’s Super Bowl ticket won’t be the most expensive on average unless prices increase.
The Giants added three more coaches to Brian Daboll’s staff, including their inside linebackers and outside linebackers coaches