Smoke from Texas Panhandle wildfires erode New Mexico air quality

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reporting air quality in portions of New Mexico is being affected by smoke from several wildfires raging in the Texas Panhandle this week.

In southeast New Mexico, those with air sensitivity are being urged to reduce outdoor activity or remain inside if being severely affected.

In Carlsbad and Hobbs, a "moderate" air quality indicator rating was issued for Feb. 28. Doña Ana County was also given a moderate rating.

In El Paso an "unhealthy" air quality indicator rating was issued for Feb. 28.

The National Weather Service Midland/Odessa station reported on X that wildfire smoke may be carried south by a cold front moving across the Permian Basin into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

🔥Multiple significant wildfires are ongoing across the Panhandle tonight, and an approaching cold front is bringing a LOT of smoke southward. The front will move into the Permian Basin late tonight, so if you wake up and smell smoke, don't be alarmed - be prepared! #txwx #nmwx pic.twitter.com/Mco7rtHDWV — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) February 28, 2024

Smoke and fire map of Texas wildfires

Wildfire smoke map: Track fires and ref flag warnings across the US

2nd largest wildfire in Texas history

The Smokehouse Creek Fire has consumed a reported 500,000 acres in the Texas Panhandle - Hutchinson County primarily - since its ignition Feb. 26. It's cause is unknown.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a state of emergency for the impacted areas and enacted mandatory evacuations across several areas.

In Amarillo and Lubbock, smoke has been reported visible in the air.

5 active wildfires in Texas Panhandle

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal is reporting five active fires in the Texas Panhandle as of Feb. 28.

The largest one is Smokehouse Creek, north of Amarillo, at 500,000 acres, with 0% of it being contained. Here are the others:

Grape Vine Creek Fire — 30,000 acres with 60% contained.

Windy Deuce Fire — 90,000 acres with 25% contained.

Magenta Fire — 2,000 acres with 40% contained.

687 Reamer Fire — 2,000 acres with 10% contained.

More: West Texas fire becomes 2nd largest in state history. What we know

What is the Texas Panhandle?

The Texas Panhandle is the 26 counties that border Oklahoma and New Mexico on the northwest of the state. The largest city within the 26 counties is Amarillo, which has a population of over 200,000 people.

Mateo Rosiles of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal contributed to this reporting.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Smoke from Texas Panhandle wildfires affecting New Mexico air quality