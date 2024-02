Visibility levels on the East Side of El Paso have plummeted to 4 miles due to thick smoke originating from wildfires in the Texas Panhandle vicinity, the National Weather Service reported.

In this photo provided by the Flower Mound, Texas, Fire Department, Flower Mound firefighters respond to a fire in the Texas Panhandle, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. A rapidly widening Texas wildfire doubled in size Tuesday and prompted evacuation orders in at least one small town. (Flower Mound Fire Department via AP)

Story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Fire in Texas: Smoke from wildfires reduces visibility in El Paso