Smoke warning after large blaze at Leicester factory

A fire at a factory in Leicester has led to several roads being closed overnight in the area.

Emergency crews were called just after 03:00 GMT to a blaze at a large commercial property on Gough Road and eight appliances and one aerial ladder attended, the fire service said.

However, low cloud meant the smoke was currently not dispersing, it added.

There are currently no reports of any injuries and police said roads were reopened shortly after 09:00 GMT.

A fire service spokesman said: "Due to large amounts of smoke and atmospheric conditions (fog), smoke is not dispersing and staying low.

"Local residents on Gough Road, St Barnabas Road and Smith Dorrien Road are advised to keep their windows and doors closed."

Police said that at the height of the blaze, Barnabas Road to Spence Street was closed, as well as Gough Road to the junction with Kitchener Road and both Smith Dorrien Road and French Road.

There was currently no indication of a cause, but an investigation was expected to begin shortly, the fire service said.

