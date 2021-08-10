Smoke from wildfires reaches North Pole for first time in history

Haley Ott
·2 min read

Wildfire smoke has made it to the North Pole for the first time in recorded history, NASA said, as multiple blazes continued to rage across Russia on Tuesday. One of the country's coldest regions has been especially hard hit, with smoke so bad that it blacked out the sun, the Guardian newspaper reported.

The Sakha Republic in Siberia is one of the coldest areas in the world and sits on top of permafrost. This year it has seen record high temperatures and drought, and vast swaths of its forests have burned.

"There have always been large fires in Siberia. It is a landscape evolved to burn," Jessica McCarty, an earth scientist at Miami University in Ohio, told NASA's Earth Observatory. "What is different because of climate change is that fires are burning larger areas, affecting places farther to the north, and consuming fuels that would have been more fire resistant in the past."

A blanket of smoke emitted from hundreds of forest fires covered most of Russia on August 6, 2021. / Credit: NASA
A blanket of smoke emitted from hundreds of forest fires covered most of Russia on August 6, 2021. / Credit: NASA

On Monday, the U.N. released a report saying that it is "unequivocal" that human actions have warmed the planet, and that "widespread and rapid changes" have already occurred.

"Immediate, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are required to limit global temperature rise," said one of the lead authors of the report, Professor Ed Hawkins from Britain's University of Reading.

Meanwhile, global wildfire emissions hit record heights in July, according to data from the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. Russia's forestry agency says this year's fires are the second worst in the region in over 20 years, the Guardian reported.

Some environmentalists say that a Russian law that allows authorities to choose not to fight wildfires if the cost of doing so is higher than the damage they would cause, or if they are in an uninhabited area, is partially to blame for the burning in the Sakha region, the Guardian said.

New report reveals minority patients underrepresented in 4 out 5 U.S. hospitals

Jeffrey Epstein accuser charges Prince Andrew with abuse

U.S. military target Taliban ahead of total withdrawal as Afghan Forces struggle to contain advance

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Major U.N. climate report warns of "extreme" and "unprecedented" impacts

    U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the report a "code red for humanity." But experts say there is still time to change course.

  • Greece wildfires force thousands to evacuate

    Greek officials say 61 new fires broke out in the last 24 hours.

  • UPDATE 1-Thunberg: 'Massive public pressure' needed to galvanize climate fight

    Calling for "massive" pressure to fight climate change after Monday's dire report by a U.N. science panel, activist Greta Thunberg said she plans to go to this year’s global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, after all. The major U.N. conference will test countries' ambition to limit global warming, which a landmark scientific report on Monday warned was dangerously close to escalating beyond the limits countries agreed on. "I hope that this can be a wake up call, in every possible way," Thunberg said of the report, in an interview with Reuters.

  • California wildfire razes U.S. town to ruins

    A U.S. town has been burned to ashes after the second largest wildfire in California's history swept through, destroying homes and businesses.The Dixie Fire reached the historic gold-rush town of Greenville on August 4.Now all that remains are smoldering ruins.Greenville resident Jack Romero has lost everything."It's gone, it's gone. There's several times in the last week I've wished I could just go home and then I remember I can't go home. There's nothing to go back to. Even if the house survived, pretty much the rest of the town is gone. There's no power. There's no water. There's no - everything's gone."The Dixie Fire has now grown to almost 500,000 acres.More than 5,000 firefighters are tackling the blaze, which has been burning for almost a month, and it shows no sign of stopping any time soon.Local communities are providing hope and a lifeline to their neighbors who have nothing left.Greenville resident Margie Meeker owned her own business in the town."Well, I lost my beauty shop, so my way of making a living, I lost my house. My home is gone. And there's so many people that I know up there and I'm seeing them here, which is great. But, yeah, this is a great community and everybody's just wanting to help."As Greenville residents try to pick up the pieces, Jocelyn Hillard from the American Red Cross has warned that this might not yet be the end of it."One thing that really stands out to me is that some of the folks that have been evacuated have been evacuated many times over the past couple of years. We've seen some folks who have come to a shelter for just a few days to return home, to come back again because of those evacuation warnings."California typically experiences peak fire season later in the year, but the state is on track to suffer even more burnt acreage this year than last - which was the worst fire season on record.

  • Britney Spears Says She’ll Be Posting Less to Instagram Because of the ‘Nasty’ Media

    She also posted a “Free Britney” flag.

  • Haiti judge with controversial past put in charge of slain president’s murder probe

    An investigative judge, who raised eyebrows last year when he was accused of refusing to investigate a corruption complaint against Haiti’s first lady and several government officials after a controversial no-bid purchase of new identification system has been tapped to oversee the investigation into the murder of President Jovenel Moïse.

  • Destruction from Iowa's derecho still lingers one year later

    Fifty-seven of Iowa's 99 counties were hit by the storm, which had observed wind gusts at over 120 mph.

  • Biden Ramps Up Pressure on Cuba, Abandoning Obama's Approach

    President Joe Biden’s presidency raised expectations among many Cubans of a return to the Obama days, when the United States sought to bury the last vestige of the Cold War by restoring diplomatic relations with Havana and calling for an end to the embargo. Instead, Biden is taking an even harder line on Cuba than his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who tightened restrictions on travel and financial transactions. The island became an early foreign policy crisis for the Biden administ

  • Column: One of the first rules of politics is to show up. Larry Elder broke it with the recall debate

    Last week's debate between contenders in the gubernatorial recall election was missing the front-runner among the candidates seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom: Larry Elder. Those who did show up to compete made no big mistakes, writes columnist George Skelton.

  • Geoengineering marks scientific gains in U.N. report on dire climate future

    The U.N. climate report https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 released Monday presents a major leap forward in predicting how geoengineering to limit global warming might affect the planet, although scientists said the greatest hurdle remains deciding whether to use the controversial methods. Geoengineering involves large-scale interventions that shift the climate, generally with an aim of cooling the earth. The United Nations panel addressed two types of geoengineering in the report - solar radiation management and greenhouse gas removal.

  • Everyone is Buying the 2021 Titans

    Warren Sharp previews the Titans, breaking down their strengths, weaknesses and what they have to improve to contend for the playoffs in 2021. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Perseverance Mars rover's first rock sample goes missing

    Engineers investigate why the Perseverance robot failed in its first attempt to gather a rock core.

  • Newsom Encourages Democratic Voters to Skip Candidate Question on Recall Ballot

    Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that Democratic voters should refrain from filling out the part of the ballot asking for candidate replacements in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.

  • Op-Ed: The pork industry should stop squealing about complying with a law passed in 2018

    Pork producers claim that by meeting regulations in a 3-year-old California animal-cruelty law, the cost of bacon could go up as much as 60%.

  • Dry California tourist town to guests: 'Please conserve'

    Hotels have closed their lobby bathrooms and residents have stopped watering their gardens in the foggy outpost about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of San Francisco after two years of little rain sapped many of the wells Mendocino depends on for potable water. Mendocino's water woes were compounded in recent weeks when the city of Fort Bragg a few miles to the north — its main backup water supplier — informed officials that it, too, had a significant drop in its drinking water reserves after the Noyo River recorded its lowest flows in decades.

  • Kevin Durant, Sue Bird, US Olympians bravely ignore hostility winning gold

    Kevin Durant and every Olympian with a social conscience is aware of Americas warts. They know there are two Americas. But they didnt let that stop them.

  • Tropical Storm Fred forecast to form soon in the Caribbean Sea. Where is it heading?

    A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fred soon, possibly by the time it nears Puerto Rico Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • Fire Threatens Second California Town as Heat Stokes Flames

    (Bloomberg) -- Hot, dry weather is hampering California firefighters’ efforts to combat the Dixie blaze, which swelled over the weekend to become the second-largest in state history and is threatening to engulf a second town.The fire, which troubled utility giant PG&E Corp. said may have been sparked by one of its power lines, has ripped through more than 489,000 acres (198,000 hectares), destroying the Gold-Rush-era town of Greenville last week. It’s now spreading toward Janesville, about 50 mi

  • Two disturbances brewing in the Atlantic. Both could become tropical depressions this week

    Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.

  • Powerful heat wave to cause 100-degree temperatures for 25 million in the U.S. this week

    Heat warnings and advisories are in effect for at least two dozen states through the end of the week. 25 million people are projected to see highs reach or eclipse 100°F this week, as yet another powerful heat dome-dominated weather pattern affects a huge swath of the country. Why it matters: The heat wave will combine with drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest to aggravate an already dire wildfire situation, and bring more miserable weather to residents of Portland, Oregon, and other stat