Smokey haze covers Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — As the Concho Valley awoke Wednesday morning, a smokey haze settled across the area.

The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert in the early morning hours of Feb. 28 sharing that smoke from the panhandle was covering the area. Other law enforcement agencies including the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office also informed the community of the haze in the air.

Multiple fires in areas of the High Plains

A wildfire continues to burn north of Amarillo with 77,135 acres burned, according to the Texas A&M Forest Services. Gov. Greg Abbott has issued disaster declarations for 60 counties due to wildfires burning in the panhandle.

If you see active flames, call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.