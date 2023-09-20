'Smoking Gun': Ex-Prosecutor Says New Trump Witness Will Be Key To Conviction

New details on a witness who reportedly claims Donald Trump essentially told her to lie to investigators could hold the key to his conviction in the classified documents case, former Georgia prosecutor Chris Timmons said on CNN on Tuesday.

“She’s got just damning information,” he told the network’s Erin Burnett. “I mean, this is a smoking gun.”

He was referring to Molly Michael, a former aide to Trump in both the White House and at his post-presidential offices in Florida.

Both ABC News and the New York Times on Tuesday reported that Trump had specific instructions when he realized that investigators were going to interview her about the boxes of classified documents he kept after leaving the White House.

“You don’t know anything about the boxes,” she said Trump told her, according to both reports.

Timmons said every case has a point where the trial is won or lost. If Trump testifies, that would probably be that point.

“But if it isn’t, it’s this witness,” he said. “She’s the key witness.”

He predicted that her testimony and cross-examination will ultimately “be the key to whether the former president is convicted” in the classified documents case.

Trump is facing a combined total of 91 counts in four different criminal cases.

