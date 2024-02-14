Smoking likely led to Cape Cod house fire that left woman dead, officials say

Smoking is likely to blame for a fire at a home on Cape Cod that left a woman dead on Tuesday night, officials announced Wednesday.

Firefighters responding to a medical alert activation in the area of 115 Route 28 in Yarmouth around 9:50 p.m. found a woman dead inside a studio residence and signs of a fire that had self-extinguished, Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue, Yarmouth Police Chief Kevin Lennon, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois said in a joint news release.

A subsequent investigation determined that the fire was accidental and started with smoking materials, which were discovered near the point of origin, officials said.

“First and foremost, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” Chief Arrascue said in a news release. “I also want to remind everyone in our community that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts and the nation. Older adults are especially at risk. If you or a loved one smoke, please use a heavy ashtray on a sturdy surface and be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”

State Fire Marshal Davine warned the public that about 45 Massachusetts residents have died in fires that started with smoking materials in the past five years.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of the woman’s death.

