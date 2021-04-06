Smoking pot with teen daughter, friend nets mom 2-year probation sentence

Apr. 6—A Connellsville mother pleaded guilty Monday to charges she smoked marijuana with her teenage daughter and a friend at a New Stanton home in 2017.

Dawni Monholland, 39, according to court records, was charged with four criminal counts after police received a Child Line tip from a mandated reporter about an incident in Sept. 2017 that involved two 16-year-old girls.

Police in court documents said that, when questioned, one of the girls admitted to smoking marijuana. "When asked to come speak with me about the incident ... she blurted 'All we did was smoke some weed with my mom,' " police said in the criminal complaint.

The other teen claimed that, before she left the home, Monholland gave her eye drops and a cup of coffee to relieve the effects of the drugs, police said.

Monholland pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of child endangerment and one corruption of minors offense. One additional charge of both offenses were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

Westmoreland County Judge Scott Mears sentenced Monholland to serve two years on probation, undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and complete any treatment if needed. The judge said Monholland's probation can be terminated after one year if she complies with the terms of her sentence.

According to court records, Monholland initially was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program in February 2018 and sentenced to serve two years on probation. As part of that deal she did not plead guilty and would have been eligible to have her criminal record expunged upon successful completion of the program.

Court records indicated she was accused of violating the conditions of her probation in early 2019 and was terminated from the ARD program in September.

