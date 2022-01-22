🌱 Smoky Drinking Water + No More Trophy Animals + Climate Action

Boulder news you can use! Here's what you need to know to start today off on an informed note.

Why does Superior’s water taste like smoke? After the Marshall fire, the issue likely starts with the Superior reservoir. It's still not known how contaminated the reservoir is, but the water is disinfected at a treatment plant before it reaches residential homes. (FOX 31) Oversized Housing: Boulder County homes reflect growing wealth disparities. As more and more multi-million dollar homes pop up around Boulder County, many long-time residents and workers are finding it harder to find affordable housing, and make ends meet. (Yellow Scene) King Soopers strike ends after union reaches tentative deal with grocery chain. More than 8,000 striking King Soopers employees will be returning to work following a tentative agreement reached between the grocer and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 – ending a 10-day walkout in protest of unfair labor practices. (Patch) CU students moving back into dorms after remote start. For the past two weeks, classes have been remote due to the Marshall Fire and surge in COVID cases. Even with booster shots and mask mandates, some students believe the spread of COVID will continue on campus. (CBS4) Trophy Hunting for certain animals would be banned under proposed Colorado bill. Colorado state representatives introduced a bill last week to ban trophy hunting of certain wildcats. (CO Newsline)

Climate action top priority of Boulder leaders after Marshall fire. Three weeks after the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County, lawmakers are calling for more action on climate change, and they're not the only ones calling for more action. (FOX 31)

Walk-in Vaccine Clinic Today: Calvary Bible Church is hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic on Saturday, Jan 22. (10 a.m - 3 p.m.)

CU Boulder distributing masks: N95, KN95 masks are available to students, faculty, staff (CU Today)

Marshall fire help from FEMA: FEMA is asking that those affected by the Marshall fire who applied for assistance to stay in touch with the agency about contact information changes, additional damage, insurance settlements, etc. Get complete details here: (FEMA)

Fire Resources in Downtown Boulder Newsletter: Ongoing fire resources, opportunities for engagement with City of Boulder Parks and Recreation and more can be found in the bi-weekly newsletter. (Downtown Boulder)

