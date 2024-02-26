Smoky grounds in North Brevard will soon mean less leaky sewage pipes

If you see smoke pouring from the ground around northern Brevard County, don't panic, the Earth is not on fire.

Instead, the county is testing its old sewer pipes for leaks.

What's happening?

Residents in Port St. John and North Brevard will be receiving notifications this week of planned smoke testing expected to begin March 4 and continue through May, "to help pinpoint potential holes, breaks or other flaws in sewer system connections and piping," county officials said in a press release.

Who's doing the smoke tests?

USSI in Venice has been contracted by Brevard County Utility Services Department to conduct smoke tests countywide.

Why do they do these tests?

The tests reveal cracks in piping and cross connections between the sewer system and storm drains and defective sewer connections that can let sewer gases into a building.

Smoke testing is performed where the sewer system tends to get higher volumes during storms.

Increased sewage flows can overtax Brevard's system, leading to discharge of insufficiently treated sewage into the St. Johns River and other local waters during storms. Smoke testing helps to identify necessary repairs to maintain proper operation which ultimately protects the Indian River Lagoon.

How are cracked sewage pipes fixed?

Municipalities typically coat cracks with epoxy resin they pump into the pipes.

What can I expect?

Door hangers with other important facts and information related to the tests will be posted at residences and businesses where smoke testing may be visible.

USSI will set up multiple points in the area, and County Utility staff will be present to perform the testing. Smoke is blown into a manhole and will be visible exiting from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground.

Is the smoke toxic?

The smoke is "non-toxic, non-staining, odorless, white and/or grey in color and creates no fire hazard," county officials said.

Where can I find out more?

Call Brevard at (321) 633-2091 or USSI at (941) 926-2646.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Smoky grounds in North Brevard will soon mean less leaky sewage pipes