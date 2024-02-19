Smoky Mountain views, hot tubs and 28 rooms? These are East Tennessee's most expensive vacation rentals

Sure, we're still a month away from the start of spring. But the daffodils are starting to pop and the first hints of green are appearing on the trees. So naturally, that means it's time to start planning that spring break trip, or maybe even your summer getaway if you are the type to hammer out all the details well ahead of time.

One of the most popular destinations in East Tennessee is the area around the Great Smoky Mountains, of course. Not only do visitors have access to an amazing national park, they can also get their fill of rides and other tourist attractions at Dollywood as well as in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

There are a plethora of lodging options, including camping (and glamping), as well as motels and hotels at every price point. And there are plenty of vacation rentals too.

If you really want a knock-your-socks-off locale for just you and your sweetie − or a family reunion − Knox News has you covered.

What Great Smoky Mountains vacation rental ranked as the most expensive?

BestBrokers.com tracked down the most expensive vacation rentals in each state; while the top three were in Nashville, six of the top 10 were in the Smokies. While BestBrokers chose to cover the entire state, Knox News decided to conduct its own research and find the most luxurious stays in the region.

We picked a sample week in July, which is likely to be the priciest time of year to visit. We chose to use VRBO to narrow down the list because that site allows you to rank options from the highest price to the lowest. We used a geographical search that included Sevierville, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

No. 1 on the list? A four-bedroom, three-bath house that sleeps 12, with a hot tub and views northeast of Gatlinburg, with prices topping $9,700 a night for an eye-popping total of more than $60,000 for a week's stay (that includes a weekly discount). That listing might be brand-new, as it has no reviews.

Next highest on the site is Papa Wolfs Valley Wooden Cabin, also a four-bedroom house that sleeps 12, in Wears Valley. Papa Wolfs will run you $7,287 per night, or $53,433 for the week not including tax. Papa Wolfs has been rated exceptional, with one guest commenting, "Excellent location and plenty of bedrooms/space for all of the family/friends. Host was responsive and friendly," before adding, "Wish we would have seen a bear but maybe next time."

What other high-end vacation rentals in the Great Smoky Mountain area made the top 10?

Greenbrier Estate: Features 28 bedrooms (so really you're renting a small hotel), in Gatlinburg, for $6,892 per night.

SmokyStays $2 million cabin: Six bedrooms and a private heated pool and hot tub as well as a theater and a game room, outside Pigeon Forge for $5,873 a night.

Pinecrest: This seven-townhome property features 14 bedrooms in Pigeon Forge, for $4,435 a night.

Two luxury cabins: This property near Caton boasts 16 bedrooms, two pools and a theater for a weekly discounted price of $4,213 a night.

Summit Splash Hideaway: Eight bedrooms, an indoor heated pool and your own mini golf course near Caton, for $4,067 a night.

Longhorn Cabin: This new cabin 10 miles from Sevierville features three bedrooms, an indoor pool and a game room, and will set you back $4,000 a night.

Rocky Top Swimmin' Spot: This three-bedroom cabin with views, an indoor heated pool and game room outside Pigeon Forge costs $4,000 a night.

Cozy cabin: This log cabin has only one bedroom, just outside Pigeon Forge, for $4,000 a night.

