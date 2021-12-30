‘Smoldering’ burn pile led to dismembered human remains, NC cops say. Roommate charged

A North Carolina man is facing murder and other charges after the partial remains of two bodies were found burned at his property this week, according to multiple news outlets.

Deputies arrested Matthew Thomas Cooley, 34, at his Forest City home on Dec. 27, WSPA reported, citing the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Cooley is accused in the death of his roommate Jason VanDyke, 44, whose dismembered body was discovered at the home the two shared, authorities said, according to WHNS. Authorities also found the remains and personal belongings of Tracy McKinney, 42, who had been reported missing by relatives on Dec. 26.

Deputies responded to the home just before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, the news station reported.

“We’re dealing with a burn pile, and I don’t know how many hours that burn pile had been active. It was smoldering when we got there, on Monday,” Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis told WSPA. “So, we located what we believe were the remains of these two victims, what was left.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for comment on Dec. 30 and was awaiting a response.

Cooley has been charged with murder in the death of VanDyke, WLOS reported, citing police. He also faces two counts of failing to report a death and two counts of dismembering or destroying human remains.

Though Cooley hasn’t been charged in McKinney’s death, authorities said they suspect he’s responsible for destroying her body, according to the news station. Autopsies were scheduled for Dec. 30.

“I can personally say that there are family members that love both of these victims, and this is difficult,” Francis told WSPA.

Cooley remained held at Rutherford County Detention Facility without bond on Dec. 30.

Forest City is about 65 miles west of Charlotte.

