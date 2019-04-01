Smollett, Mueller and the news cycle that put another nail in the coffin of trust

What. Is. Happening? Americans across the political spectrum are suffering from whiplash after this week's news cycle delivered two men claiming exoneration and two authorities saying otherwise.

"I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one," said "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett on Tuesday after it was announced that the prosecution dismissed the 16 charges against him. Chicago Police arrested him for allegedly filing a false police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime attack by "MAGA"-yelling men.

But Joseph Magats, the first assistant state's attorney in Cook County, Illinois, told the media: “The fact that (Smollett) feels that we have exonerated him, we have not. I can’t make it any clearer than that.”

President Donald Trump on Sunday said and tweeted that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report was a "complete and total exoneration."

Mueller did not find evidence of collusion with Russia. Yet according to Attorney General William Barr's summary — which is all the media, the White House, Congress and the public has seen — Mueller said: "While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him" on obstruction of justice.

On its face, these cases could not be more different. At its roots, they touch the frayed nerve of identity politics.

The people most outraged about either can be guessed by their political camps. Yet for many in what remains of a "middle," a predominant feeling is confusion, being left in the dark by opaque legal and political processes. The American public is decidedly locked out of "the room where it happens."

In the two months since news of the Smollett "attack" broke, looping in race, sexuality and politics, emotions have run high and conflicting reports citing the Chicago police department have left people struggling to keep up. Then, the charges were dropped seemingly out of nowhere.

In the nearly two years since the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election began, Americans watched as the president repeatedly attacked the special counsel and admitted “this Russia thing" was on his mind when he abruptly fired then-FBI Director James Comey, all to be left with a mere four-page summary in which Mueller essentially punts on making a call on obstruction.

Americans' confidence in many institutions has been slowly crumbling since the 1950s. But will the events of the past week — layered upon the past months' college admissions scandal and the Covington Catholic firestorm, layered upon the past years' misinformation campaigns and polarization — send the last remnants of trust through the shredder?

Actor Jussie Smollett after his court appearance at Leighton Courthouse on March 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. More

"People have been lied to in American life for generations," said Christopher Smith, a professor of communication at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California, recalling incidents from Watergate to Colin Powell's assurances leading to the second Iraq War. "But what these institutions have done is display how easily they can be influenced. ... Couple that with technology that has fragmented us and put us into echo chambers, and you've got a perfect recipe for the erosion of trust."

Both of these lightning rod cases are concluded. And yet they hardly feel tied with a bow.

Trump said Thursday he would have the FBI and the Justice Department review Smollett's case, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said city leaders are demanding Smollett pay back at least $130,000 for the cost of the investigation. Emanuel has been one of Smollett's most vocal critics, calling the decision to drop charges “a whitewash of justice.”