Reuters

Denmark's prime minister on Wednesday delivered a face-to-face apology to six living victims of a 1950s social experiment in which 22 Greenlandic children were taken from their families and sent to Denmark to be integrated into Danish society. The Inuit children were between four and nine years old when they were shipped to Denmark, then the colonial power, in 1951 to try to re-educate them as "little Danes". The children were supposed to return to Greenland and be part of a new Danish-speaking elite that would help modernise the Arctic island's Inuit population.