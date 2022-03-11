Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months probation for faking hate crime attack

Actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack that authorities said he orchestrated, was sentenced on Thursday to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation.Immediately following the sentence Smollett declared “I am not suicidal” and maintained his innocence.

- And you persisted with it for years. On this case, I'm fashioning the following sentence. And here's your sentence, I'm sentencing you to 30 months felony probation. And the probation is going to be to this court.

You're going to be allowed to travel wherever you want. You do not have to live in the state of Illinois. You can report by phone. I know that if you're going to try to make a living, and do some of the things you do, you may have to go to other places-- New York, Los Angeles. You can do those things.

You will pay restitution to the city of Chicago in the amount of $120,106. You are fined $25,000, which is the maximum fine. And you will spend the first 150 days of your sentence in the Cook County Jail. And that will start today, right here, right now.

Mr. Smollett, though the jury found you guilty and I've sentence you as I have, you have the right to appeal the findings and rulings of the court, or ask your sentence be modified. To do those things, you need to follow a notice of appeal in writing within 30 days. You may also file a motion to modify your sentence which would have to be filed in writing within 30 days.

Anything not stated in those filings are waived for purposes of appeal. If you cannot afford lawyers or transcripts, they would be provided free of charge. Do you have any questions?

JUSSIE SMOLLETT: No, I would just like to say to your honor that I am-- I am not suicidal. That's what I would like to say.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT: I am not suicidal.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT: I am not suicidal. I am innocent. And I am not suicidal. If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community.

Your Honor, I respect you and I respect the jury. But I did not do this. And I am not suicidal.

And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that. I respect you, Your Honor. I respect your decision. Jail time? I am not suicidal.

OK.