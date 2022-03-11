Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months probation for faking hate crime attack
Actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack that authorities said he orchestrated, was sentenced on Thursday to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation. Immediately following the sentence Smollett declared “I am not suicidal” and maintained his innocence.