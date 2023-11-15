Smooth criminal? NC man sold Michael Jackson signature for $795. Now, he owes up to $100,000.

A North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to illegally selling Michael Jackson’s signature could face fines 100 times the amount he sold it for, officials said Tuesday.

The 75-year-old, who worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection for 30 years, admitted he auctioned and sold a customs declaration document on eBay for $795. Now, he may be fined up to $100,000 and spend up to a year in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

Alan Nordman, of the Lincoln County town of Denver, worked in New York City at the John F. Kennedy International Airport Port of Entry from 1984 to 2014, officials said. The signed paper he sold in April 2022 is “an official government record belonging to the United States.”

Michael Jackson signed the 6059B customs form when he entered into the United States, the attorney’s office said. The international “King of Pop,” who died from an overdose of medicine prescribed by his doctor in 2009, briefly lived in New York in the 1990s. It’s not clear when he signed the customs form.

Nordman faces one count of conveyance of government record for the sale. He was released on bond following his plea hearing Tuesday, and a sentencing hearing will soon be set.