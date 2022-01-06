It Was A Smooth Ride Thursday To Get N95 Masks In Vernon

VERNON, CT — It was an easy cruise up the hill at Henry Park Thursday to get government-issued N95 masks designed to protect folks against the coronavirus.

The giveaway was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., but with plenty of cars already lined up well in advance, the event commenced early.

By 3:30 there were no lines at all and residents cruised right up the hill to get the masks.

The town received a supply of N95 masks from the state for adults only, not for children.

Town residents had to show identification to receive four masks.



Thursday's mask handout was open to Vernon residents only. (Chris Dehnel/Patch)

Distribution Thursday followed the same format as Tuesday's home virus test kit distribution. Residents entered Henry Park from South Street and drove to the Fox Hill Tower, where town crews distributed the masks.

"As we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are another important layer of protection for

people to consider to keep themselves and their families protected and safe," Town Administrator and

Emergency Management Director Michael Purcaro said.





The N95 masks distributed in Vernon Thursday. (Chris Dehnel/Patch)





