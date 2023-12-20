Smoothie King coming to Kokomo

Dec. 20—Smoothie King is opening a Kokomo location.

The chain is set to occupy the same building as Wingstop, located at 2825 S. Washington St., though in a separate adjacent space, according to the chain's official website and a sign application filed earlier this year with the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission.

A request for comment and additional information, such as an expected opening date, made to Smoothie King was not returned as of late Tuesday afternoon. Construction at the proposed location has been ongoing for several weeks now.

Smoothie King, as its name suggests, is known for its wide variety of smoothies and smoothie bowls. There are more than 1,000 locations worldwide. This will be the chain's first location in Kokomo.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.