Smorgasburg, closed since March 2020, returns July Fourth

Smorgasburg, the downtown Los Angeles food market, is reopening July Fourth. (Smorgasburg L.A.)

Smorgasburg

After a long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smorgasburg L.A. will reopen July Fourth. The downtown L.A. outdoor food market, home to Moo Craft’s Barbecue, Tacos 1986 and other local businesses, is bringing back a majority of its vendors and introducing new ones. Its Smorg Delivered program through Grubhub is also making a comeback; customers will be able to order online and have food delivered to their homes or pick it up at an on-site station. Smorgasburg L.A. will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

ROW DTLA, 777 Alameda St., Los Angeles, la.smorgasburg.com

Alice Waters at the Hammer

Chef Alice Waters of Chez Panisse will spearhead a new, as-yet-to-be-named restaurant at the Hammer Museum this fall. It will be her first Southern California space, and she’ll bring a team that includes food writer and chef David Tanis (a Chez Panisse alum), forager Oliver Monday and operations head Jesse McBride (formerly of Standard Hotels and Chateau Marmont). The restaurant will focus on dishes featuring ingredients from local and sustainable farms.

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, hammer.ucla.edu

Mélisse

The Michelin-starred restaurant Mélisse has reopened its doors after a nearly 15-month closure. Expect a new tasting menu from chef-owner Josiah Citrin featuring modern California dishes created through the lens of French techniques, including king crab in a chaud-froid sauce and uni cromesquis with kombu honey and black truffle. Reservations can be made on Tock for the 14-seat restaurant, which is open Thursdays through Sundays for 6:30 p.m. seatings.

1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 395-0881, citrinandmelisse.com

Suzanne Goin, left, and Caroline Styne are guiding three upcoming restaurants and bars at the L.A. Proper Hotel. (Ray Katchatorian)

Caldo Verde at Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel

Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne are helming Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel's three restaurants and bars. Caldo Verde, the hotel’s lobby restaurant, will be the first to open in July and will feature Portuguese- and Spanish-influenced cuisine with such dishes as hanger steak with avocado crema and green chile, and clams with sherry, chickpeas and onion blossoms. The next to open will be the rooftop restaurant Cara Cara, which will spotlight dishes with Mexican flavors, such as aguachile. Dalia's, a cocktail lounge, will follow, with an emphasis on small-batch spirits.

1100 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, properhotel.com/downtown-la

Melrose Rooftop Theatre E.P. & L.P.

E.P. & L.P. recently reopened its doors after a 13-month closure and is bringing back its Melrose Rooftop Theatre for an outdoor dinner-and-a-movie experience, from July Fourth to November 2021. Look for classic and modern films seven days a week. Guests will be able to purchase general admission seating, which comes with a beanbag chair and wireless headset, or order the VIP package that comes with a three-course meal from the restaurant’s new head chef, Nicholas Russo (Nightshade and Ink), and Australian culinary director Monty Koludrovic (Bécasse). Offerings will include gnocchi pomodoro and wood-grilled Angus steak. Tickets are on sale now.

603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 855-9955, tickets at eventbrite.com/o/melrose-rooftop-theatre-17404007182

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.