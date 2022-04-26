SMPD investigating homicide after man found dead with gunshot wounds in car near Main Street, Hanson Way

Apr. 25—A 61-year-old man was found dead Saturday with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle near Main Street and Hanson Way in Santa Maria, launching a homicide investigation.

Santa Maria Police officers were dispatched to the intersection upon reports of a person who had sustained gunshot wounds and located the deceased male at about 10:20 a.m. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle parked on the side of the road, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.

Officials are withholding the identity of the victim until family is first notified.

An initial investigation determined that the shooting occurred hours before and several people heard the gunshots but no one called to report the shooting, according to Mengel. He added it's Santa Maria's third homicide this year.

Officials ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Santa Maria Police Sgt. Todd Logan at 805-928-3781, ext. 2532.