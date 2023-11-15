SMPD: Man accused of shooting, killing neighbor’s dog with pellet gun

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — One man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his neighbor’s dog, the San Marcos Police Department said on social media Tuesday.

On Monday, SMPD received a call with the victim saying the incident happened in the Victory Gardens neighborhood.

Andrew Kennedy, 68 | Courtesy San Marcos Police Department

Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage showing a man, Andrew Kennedy, 68, who was walking with a weapon, shooting the dog. Other evidence collected at the scene connected Kennedy to the crime, according to SMPD.

According to police, a necropsy revealed Kennedy shot the dog with a pellet gun.

Kennedy was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals, which is a third degree felony, according to police.

