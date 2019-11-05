Is SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited's (NSE:SMSPHARMA) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited's (NSE:SMSPHARMA), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. SMS Pharmaceuticals has a P/E ratio of 8.69, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 11.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for SMS Pharmaceuticals:

P/E of 8.69 = ₹41.70 ÷ ₹4.80 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does SMS Pharmaceuticals's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that SMS Pharmaceuticals has a lower P/E than the average (16.7) P/E for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that SMS Pharmaceuticals shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Most would be impressed by SMS Pharmaceuticals earnings growth of 20% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 4.6% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does SMS Pharmaceuticals's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 36% of SMS Pharmaceuticals's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On SMS Pharmaceuticals's P/E Ratio

SMS Pharmaceuticals's P/E is 8.7 which is below average (13.5) in the IN market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.