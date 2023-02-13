SMT Scharf's (ETR:S4AA) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at SMT Scharf (ETR:S4AA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SMT Scharf:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = €3.8m ÷ (€130m - €29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, SMT Scharf has an ROCE of 3.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SMT Scharf compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SMT Scharf here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at SMT Scharf, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.8% from 5.6% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On SMT Scharf's ROCE

While returns have fallen for SMT Scharf in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 17% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

