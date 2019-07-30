Is SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is SMTC's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, SMTC had US$92.0m of debt, up from US$17.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Strong Is SMTC's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that SMTC had liabilities of US$122.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$68.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.60m and US$98.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$91.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$104.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on SMTC's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 1.2 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.3 hit our confidence in SMTC like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. One redeeming factor for SMTC is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of US$6.8m, over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SMTC can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. During the last year, SMTC burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.