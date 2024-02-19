SMUD reporting over 4,000 power outages as severe weather begins to come down on Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — While severe weather was forecasted for Monday in the Sacramento region, plenty of rain and windy conditions came down on the area on Sunday night and has left over 4,000 SMUD customers without power, per the utility’s outage map.

According to SMUD, over 4,000 customers are without power in Sacramento as of 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Although the day began dry with some windy conditions, but once the sun went down, the intensity of the rain went up.

Video shared to social media by the FOX40 News Team shows rain pouring down in East and South Sacramento on Sunday night.

Craig Shoemaker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) said this current storm system is “very complex” and has “numerous weather elements that could cause hazardous conditions across Northern California.”

Those hazardous conditions include flooding, power outages, and maybe even some tornadoes.

According to NWS, windy conditions are expected to last through Tuesday. The agency is also encouraging those caught in the rain to monitor the weather before heading outside while the storm system moves through the area.

