Smuggled sketches offer glimpses into harsh Myanmar prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kyaw Soe Oo
    Myanmar journalist

(Reuters) - In one drawing, dozens of men sit crammed into a single room, hunched with their knees together, every inch of space occupied. In another, they lie back to back on the floor, their faces straining with discomfort.

Fourteen sketches smuggled out of Myanmar's Insein Prison and interviews with eight former prisoners offer a rare glimpse inside the country's most notorious jail, where thousands of political prisoners have been sent since last year's military coup and communication with the outside world is sharply limited.

The rough, blue-ink sketches show daily life for groups of male prisoners in their dormitories, queuing for water from a trough to wash, talking or lying on the floor in the tropical heat.

Beyond those depictions, the eight recently released inmates told Reuters the colonial-era facility in Yangon is infested with rats, a place where bribes are common, prisoners pay for sleeping space on the floor and widespread illness goes untreated.

"We're no longer humans behind bars," said Nyi Nyi Htwe, 24, who smuggled the sketches out of the prison when he was released in October, after spending several months for a defamation conviction, on charges he denies, in connection with joining protests against the coup.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts provided by the former inmates.

Myanmar's junta, which seized power from the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and prison administration did not respond to multiple requests for comment on conditions shown in the sketches and described by the former inmates.

Rights groups including the International Committee of the Red Cross told Reuters they have been denied access to the jail.

Built by the British in 1871, Insein is Myanmar's largest prison, housing many people arrested for opposing the junta.

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, convicted of breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act in 2017, spent most of their 511 days behind bars in Insein. They were released in a 2019 amnesty, before the latest coup.

PRISON POPULATION SWELLS

The artist drew the prison sketches between April and July of last year. Later released, he declined to be interviewed or identified, telling Nyi Nyi Htwe he feared rearrest.

Nyi Nyi Htwe, who met the artist in prison, said he sketched prisoners if asked and drew prison scenes wherever he went, saying he felt more relaxed while drawing. He gave Nyi Nyi Htwe the sketches as a birthday present.

Nyi Nyi Htwe said he smuggled them out on his release to show friends, family and others the conditions inside.

Since the coup, 10,072 people have been detained in the Southeast Asian country, including Suu Kyi and most of her cabinet, and over 1,730 people have been killed, according to the nonprofit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, whose tallies are widely cited. The junta has said AAPP's figures are exaggerated.

Many of those detained have been sent to Insein.

Built to incarcerate around 5,000 people, the prison has seen inmate numbers swell to over 10,000 since the coup, said a spokesperson for the AAPP. Reuters could not confirm the figures.

The sketches reflect the increase in the months after the coup, said Nyi Nyi Htwe.

In one from late April, a few prisoners sit apart in their dorm, some reading books. A picture from June shows about 60 people in the same room - many lying in tight rows down the centre, the rest hunched against the walls.

Nyi Nyi Htwe said he and as many as 100 others were packed well beyond capacity into a room where they "slept a finger-width apart," and that he watched prison officers beat inmates with batons and had to pay bribes to send messages to family that they told him often did not arrive.

'LUCKY NOT TO DIE'

With the overcrowding came water shortages, disease, fatigue, fighting between prisoners and flourishing bribery, said people released in recent months.

"Rats ran around in the room. The toilets were filthy. The food was mixed with flies. Those who couldn't pay a bribe had to sleep next to the toilet bucket," said Sandar Win, a 42-year-old social worker jailed at Insein for several months for defamation after protesting against the junta.

She was released under an amnesty while awaiting sentencing for the charges, which she denies. She has since fled Myanmar.

Access to outdoor latrines was limited, forcing prisoners to defecate in buckets in their rooms, three women former inmates said. These unsanitary conditions allowed skin and bowel diseases to spread, and there was little medical help, they said.

A handwritten note by a group of anonymous Insein inmates, smuggled out to a prominent human rights activist in February, alleges several instances of medical negligence, including failure to treat people beaten unconscious and a person who had suffered a stroke and was paralysed.

"These cases are happening right in front of us," said the note, which was shown to Reuters by the activist, Nan Lin. "We request urgent help from international organisations and local organisations."

Reuters could not independently verify the note's authenticity, but several former inmates said they had witnessed or suffered beatings by guards and there was little medical support.

Despite a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Insein last summer that was publicised on state media, former inmates said the coronavirus thrived in the crowded prison. At least 10 prisoners are suspected to have died from the disease, according to the AAPP.

Nyi Nyi Htwe, who has joined an armed rebel group, said nearly two-thirds of his dormitory were sick with COVID symptoms last summer.

"They put all the sick people in our room — high fever, coughing and ill," he said. "I was lucky enough not to die."

(Reporting by Reuters Staff. Writing by Poppy McPherson and John Geddie; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Digicel plans to liquidate Panama business after rivals' merger approved

    Mobile phone operator Digicel said Wednesday it plans to wind down operations in Panama following the government's approval of a merger between competitors Cable & Wireless Panama (CWP) and Claro. The merger, in which the Panamanian government will be a 49% shareholder and gives the companies 56% of the market, "effectively spells the end of competition in the telecoms market for smaller players," Digicel said in a statement. Digicel said it was applying for voluntary liquidation, having not succeeded in various initiatives after CWP announced in late 2021 it would purchase America Movil subsidiary Claro's operations in Panama.

  • Who owns the Cincinnati Reds baseball club? Here's the list

    Nineteen individuals or companies own a share of the Reds. Here are some details on who they are.

  • Polish president says genocide in Ukraine ‘hard to deny’

    Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview aired on Wednesday that it is “hard to deny” that genocide is occurring in Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion. During an interview with Duda, CNN host Dana Bash noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had already accused Moscow of committing genocide. “It is hard to deny this,…

  • Concerns grow over China's support for Russia

    Concerns are growing over China's support for Russia despite its war in Ukraine. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke, who is now interim president of Bellevue College, spoke with CBS News anchors Meg Oliver and Tanya Rivero about China's efforts to drum up sympathy for Russia.

  • Mauricio Luna, who was hit and killed by police officer, was quiet but he 'loved hard'

    Luna and his 3-year-old husky were killed when an officer hit them last August. The officer did not have his emergency lights and sirens on.

  • Despite risk of death, Thailand sends Myanmar refugees back

    The young woman from Myanmar and her family now live amid the tall grasses of a riverbank on the Thai border, trapped between a country that does not want them and a country whose military could kill them. Like thousands of others fleeing mounting violence after a military takeover in Myanmar last February, Hay left her village for neighboring Thailand in search of a safe haven that does not exist. Returning to Myanmar would place her and her family at risk of death.

  • Japan start-up to offer fleet service using China's Geely EVs

    A Japanese battery start-up said on Thursday it would launch a commercial fleet service using electric vehicles from China's Geely Auto Group, joining a growing field of services aimed at helping companies reduce their carbon footprint. Yokohama-based 3DOM Inc, a university-led venture set up in 2014 to develop separators for batteries, said it would offer the carbon neutral EV service through subscription or lease so that users could avoid high purchase costs. Companies are under increasing pressure from investors and the public to reduce their carbon footprint, and Chinese automakers have led the way in Japan through their relatively low-cost battery electric vehicles.

  • French court annuls license granted to Musk's Starlink

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's highest administrative court on Tuesday revoked a decision to grant two frequency bands to Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink, saying the country's telecoms regulator had made legal misjudgements. France's Arcep regulator in February 2021 granted Starlink the right to operate on two radio frequencies on the French territory to provide people with internet access.

  • Where children of the last 13 presidents attended college

    Many first kids attend prestigious Ivy League schools, while others choose to skip graduating altogether.

  • NYC man who attacked 7 Asian women in 3 hours charged with hate crimes

    A man accused of assaulting seven Asian women in Manhattan in late February has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor hate crime charges, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. Steven Zajonc, 28, made national headlines over a series of unprovoked attacks on Feb. 27, which left all seven victims injured. Speaking to local news program “8 On Your Side,” his mother claimed that he has struggled with mental health issues for years and was committed under Florida’s Mental Health Act of 1971 while he lived in the state.

  • Kourtney & Travis Just Got Married in Vegas 6 Months After Their Engagement

    They held a secret ceremony hours after the Grammys!

  • Staff walk out over pay at Amazon France's eight logistics centres

    All eight logistics centres of U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon in France were hit by staff walkouts tied to a dispute over pay after employees at the Boves centre in northern France joined in on Tuesday, a union representative said. An Amazon Logistics spokesperson, however, said the strike action was limited and had "no impact on the daily operation of the sites". Morgane Boulard, a representative for the CFDT union at Amazon Logistics, told Reuters that 1,200 staffers had joined the walkout since it started on Monday.

  • Feds admit they needed FBI agents at Quantico to crack Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's cellphone.

    Federal prosecutors now say encryption issues were the real reason they couldn't get into Enrique Tarrio's cell phone for a year.

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • Two men allegedly impersonated federal agents to get access to Secret Service

    The two allegedly used fake credentials to get closer to members of federal law enforcement agencies, including Secret Service agents assigned to the first lady.

  • 3 bodies found in OC home; police investigate possible murder-suicide

    The bodies of three apparent adults were found inside an Irvine home, prompting authorities to launch an investigation of a possible murder-suicide.

  • 3 decomposing bodies found in Irvine home may have been there more than a year

    The bodies of three people, a father, mother and adult son were found during a wellness check in Irvine Wednesday morning. Police say the severely decomposed bodies may have been in the home for more than a year.

  • Woman pulled over by fake cop called 911 after noticing a minor detail, TX police say

    The traffic stop seemed legitimate at first, but the woman quickly grew suspicious.

  • Man convicted of sexually assaulting sleeping nurse on flight to Atlanta

    Body camera video shows the moments police confronted the man, who proceeded to scream slurs at them and pull his pants down.

  • Backyard landings in helicopter could land East Brookfield man in prison for a long time

    AG: Santonastaso flew a Robinson R-22 helicopter – taking off and landing from his backyard – more than 50 times between April 28, 2018, and Nov. 11, 2018, despite having no pilot’s license