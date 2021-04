MarketWatch

After the second dose of vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer and BioNTech, a person’s risk of infection fell 90% at least two weeks afterward. This study reviewed “vaccine effectiveness against infection, including infections that did not result in symptoms,” the CDC noted. “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.