'Smuggling vessel' runs aground in Fort Pierce inlet, Fort Pierce police said

FORT PIERCE – What police described as a “smuggling vessel” containing about 30 Haitian migrants ran aground in the inlet Saturday, with all migrants taken into custody, the agency stated.

Federal officials and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office were reported to be handling the incident, Fort Pierce police stated.

All of the migrants are in custody and there is no danger to the surrounding community, Fort Pierce police stated.

St. Lucie County sheriff's spokesperson Tonya Woodworth and Sheriff Keith Pearson did not respond to voicemails left Saturday.

No other information was immediately available.

