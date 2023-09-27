Smullen sentenced to maximum for converter theft after he hid from police

Branch County Circuit Judge O’Grady exceeded sentencing guidelines Monday and sentenced Darin Smullen, 28, to the maximum of 38 months to five years in prison for catalytic converter theft and failing to appear at his first sentencing date.

Smullen pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of personal property after he was caught stealing a catalytic converter off a Ford Ranger truck near 100 Industrial Avenue on Feb. 12 in Coldwater.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien told Smullen he would ask for prison at the plea. Sentencing guidelines called for a maximum of 17 months for the five-year felony.

Smullen failed to appear for sentencing in May. Coldwater Police tracked him to his parents' Second Ward home on Aug. 5 and found him hiding in the attic.

Smullen refused to come down. Fearful he was armed, officers used a “flash bang” explosive to try to scare him out.

Stempien said, “Ultimately, they had to rip the defendant out of the ceiling.”

Smullen continued to fight and was carried into jail.

Police located methamphetamine around the house with a set of scales. Officers observed people coming and going from the house before the arrest.

Stempien said Smullen told officers, “He uses more methamphetamine than he sells.”

The report stated Smullen swallowed two to three grams of methamphetamine before climbing into the attic.

The prosecutor said Smullen stole valuable hard-to-replace catalytic converters to pay for drugs.

Stempien told O’Grady, “We have an individual that is a mess, a threat to our community, a threat to himself, and a threat to law enforcement,” asking the judge to exceed sentencing guidelines.

Smullen told the judge, “I need structure in my life, man. I’ve done some bad things.”

Smullen admitted he never worked, “I’ve had everything handed to me. So, I needed help in structuring my life.” He requested boot camp for prison.

O’Grady told him, “I think that you are correct in your analysis is that you need help, but you also need time to sit.”

O'Grady said the state Court of Appeals would decide if he was justified in exceeding sentencing guidelines in the automatic appeal.

Stempien filed new charges of resisting police, as well as the 20-year felony of possession of meth with intent to deliver for Smullen's August arrest.

