SMWC working to address campus heating issues

Jan. 17—Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is working to address heating challenges in the school's residence halls and other buildings, the college said Wednesday.

The Woods, like many Midwestern institutions, "has been challenged by its heating systems during this near record-breaking cold weather," said BJ Riley, marketing director at the Catholic liberal arts college near West Terre Haute.

"Maintenance staff have been working tirelessly since Saturday to ensure the heating systems are providing the maximum amount of heat possible while mitigating issues as they arose," he said in an emailed statement.

The main boiler has had repairs, bringing more heat to the SMWC buildings, including the Le Fer and The Lake House residence halls, he said.

Les Bois Hall, home of a third residential hall, functions on a separate heating system and has had repairs and adjustments.

Riley said temperatures are increasing to more consistent and expected levels throughout campus.

Since the very cold weather arrived Saturday, heating systems have been taxed, but the campus has always had heat — although not to full levels, Riley said.

Engineers have been on-site looking at the college's systems and working with manufacturers to find and implement solutions, he said.

"Our top priority is the safety of our students, faculty and staff. Our historic buildings are a bit of a challenge, but our maintenance staff has worked to keep as much heat as possible flowing through the campus," said Frankie Enochs, vice president for operations and institutional technology.

The Woods said its Campus Life and Public Safety office has been in communication with students. All students were asked to share any heating issues so problems could be addressed.

Options for relocation were offered to students in residential rooms where heating was non-functional, with some electing temporary reassignment.

The college said it will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is the oldest Catholic college in Indiana. It was founded in 1840 as an academy for young women by Mother Theodore Guerin, now a Catholic saint.