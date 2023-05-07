New Smyrna Beach boat ramp stabbing was over fireworks, police say

A man was stabbed late Friday afternoon at a New Smyrna Beach boat ramp in a fight over fireworks, police said.

The incident was reported at 6:32 p.m. at 160 North Causeway in New Smyrna Beach.

According to police, witnesses said two men were arguing over the use of fireworks. The confrontation turned physical, ending with one of the men being stabbed three times, police said.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach for treatment, police said.

One person was detained and criminal charges are pending a full investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Daniel Cilenti at386-424-2249 or email him at dcilenti@cityofnsb.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New Smyrna Beach stabbing was over the use of fireworks