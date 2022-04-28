New Smyrna Beach hospice caregiver arrested for sex act on 90-year-old patient

A Daytona Beach man was arrested for performing a sex act on a 90-year-old woman at a New Smyrna Beach hospice where he was assigned to care for the woman, police said.

Billy Bunn, 51, was arrested on Thursday at his Daytona Beach home and charged by New Smyrna Beach Police with a lewd and lascivious act in the presence of an elderly or disabled adult and battery on a person 65 years or older. Bunn was in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday on $5,000 bail.

According to Bunn's arrest report, he was employed by VITAS Healthcare of Daytona Beach as a certified nursing assistant and was assigned to care for the 90-year-old woman at the New Smyrna Beach facility.

The elderly woman was in a memory care facility and was bedridden, police said.

More: Caregiver and her husband accused of killing elderly Ponce Inlet woman

More: Caregiver on trial accused of taking out life insurance on Daytona man then killing him

More: Former Palm Coast caregiver gets 10 years for sex with boy

The News-Journal reached out to the VITAS Healthcare office on Fentress Boulevard in Daytona Beach for comment on Bunn's arrest on Thursday and was issued a statement.

“We take any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously. We are working closely with local authorities' investigation, while we conduct our own internal review" said Rosa Johnson of VITAS Healthcare.

Johnson said she was responding on behalf of VITAS healthcare.

"Our patients' health and well-being are at the heart of everything we do. Out of respect for the ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time,” Johnson said.

New Smyrna Beach police said the sexual incident occurred on Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. A nurse who was making her rounds checking on patients, saw Bunn had the elderly woman's hands on his exposed genitals, his arrest report details.

The elderly woman did not appear to have any injuries but she told a nurse that Bunn was standing over her and that she felt she could not breathe, investigators wrote in their report.

The elderly patient also reported that Bunn had his hands on her breasts, the arrest document states.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona man arrested for sex act on elderly patient at NSB hospice