New Smyrna Beach man killed in single-vehicle crash, FHP reports

A 58-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 12:11 a.m. on Interstate 4 at mile marker 108 at DeBary Avenue, the FHP stated.

The man was driving a 2020 Ford Transit van eastbound on the exit ramp of I-4 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp to DeBary Avenue and ran off the road, the FHP stated.

The van collided with a large sign and a tree.

The driver was taken to AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New Smyrna Beach man dies after van goes off I-4 exit ramp