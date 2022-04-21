New Smyrna Beach middle, high schools briefly on lockdown after shooting threats

New Smyrna Beach police said both the city's high school and middle school were on lockdown Thursday morning after shooting threats were made on social media Wednesday night.

New Smyrna Beach High School and New Smyrna Beach Middle School were put on lockdown between 11:24 and 11:26 a.m. after police said a suspect was reportedly seen running near the middle school.

The lockdown at the schools was lifted around 12:50 p.m., said Volusia County sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant.

New Smyrna Police were helping the Volusia County Sheriff's Office with the incident, said New Smyrna Beach Police Lt. Chris Kirk.

Authorities said a student was reportedly in possession of a handgun but that the weapon was not seen. Officials continue to investigate and are trying locate the person of interest.

More recent NSB school threats: NSB High School shooting threat reason for police presence

More: Deputies: Edgewater boy arrested for threatening to shoot up students at NSB Middle School

"Both schools are on lockdown while the incident is being investigated," Kirk, said earlier Thursday.

When asked if the same person threatened both schools and if the threat was made on social media, Kirk answered, "Yes."

Gant said there was a report of a possible threatening post or posts on social media but that no one has been arrested.

"The student who was reportedly responsible for the post(s) apparently skipped school today," Gant said.

Authorities investigating the incident said a video of the shooting threat was posted on Snapchat.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New Smyrna middle, high schools briefly on lockdown after threats