New Smyrna Beach police look to use successful Spring Break strategy again

A successful Spring Break stretch in New Smyrna Beach may mean more heavily enforced events in the future.

The city put a permanent youth curfew in place to keep crowds under control, but police said it also did more than that: it led to the arrest of several criminals.

Police made nearly 80 arrests over the long stretch, and it wasn’t just teens. Drugs, guns and even a stolen car were recovered.

The interim police chief said going forward, he wants to send a message that bad behavior won’t be tolerated here.

“You saw a lot of different-color uniforms out on Flagler Avenue and that worked as intended,” Police Chief Eric Feldman said. “We had 78 arrests, half were felonies, only half were actually juveniles.”

Now, Feldman said he wants to use that same strategy for every busy weekend at the beach.

“If I know that it’s Labor Day or Memorial Day or July 4th and school is out the next day, you’re going to see a similar approach.”

