New Smyrna Beach teen killed in two-vehicle crash

A 17-year-old teen was killed early Sunday in New Smyrna Beach when the van he was riding in was struck from behind by a pickup, police said.

The teen, a resident of New Smyrna Beach, was a passenger in the rear seat of a Honda Odyssey van and died at scene of the crash. The driver of the van was not injured but a second passenger in the van was transported in critical condition to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, according to a charging affidavit prepared by New Smyrna Beach Police traffic homicide investigators.

The crash occurred at 3:41 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Interstate 95, police said.

The driver of the pickup, Michael Miles, 32, was arrested police said, on charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI, DUI with property damage, DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, driving with a suspended license and refusing to submit to testing.

Miles was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Monday without bail.

According to New Smyrna Beach Police, the van was eastbound on State Road 44 and was stopped at a red light at the intersection with I-95. Miles, who was also eastbound on State Road 44, failed to stop and slammed into the back of the van, traffic homicide investigators said.

New Smyrna Beach police officers arriving at the scene of the crash said Miles smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

Miles complained of an injured leg and was taken to AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach where he was treated. He refused to give a blood sample or submit to a breathalyzer test, investigators said.

Police had to get a warrant to get a blood draw from Miles, his arrest report said.

The sample was submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing to determine Miles' blood alcohol content, the report indicates.

As of Monday, test results had yet to be release

When questioned by police. Miles said he had been with some friends at a home in DeLand where he drank four beers. He said he slept there, woke up and was going to his home in New Smyrna Beach when he crashed, according to his arrest report.

Miles claimed he saw a green light and that the van was moving so he did not brake before colliding with the rear of the van, investigators said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New Smyrna Beach teen dies when van he was riding in hit from behind