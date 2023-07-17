Smyrna child kidnapped 2 years ago, taken to foreign country, reunited with father

It was a reunion two years in the making.

Smyrna police said a child has been reunited with her father after she was taken from a parent two years ago who did not have custody of her and fled the country.

“With the help of new investigative technologies and SPD detectives that NEVER gave up, a young child was reunited today with the custodial parent,” the Smyrna Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday night. “Tonight, a baby girl was reunited with her daddy.”

Police did not release the names of the father and child but posted photos on the department’s Facebook page of the reunion.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:



