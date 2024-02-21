New Smyrna councilwoman asks state to please reject fertilizer ordinance preemptions

Elected as a public servant for the City of New Smyrna Beach, it became my duty to advocate for policies that best serve our community.

It is my duty to strongly oppose state legislature interference with local government fertilizer controls. In 2023, the Florida Legislature tied the hands of local governments by preventing them from adopting common-sense rules for safe application of fertilizer to our yards and landscapes. They enacted a one-year moratorium against new, protective ordinances.

Allowing unfettered nutrient runoff into our waterways burdens taxpayers with the cost of cleanup and restoration - even feeding the starving manatees.

As a locally elected official, I am committed to preserving our property values, the health of our waterways for sport and local businesses, and our reputation as an internationally renowned tourist destination. I have a fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers to minimize their burden.

Florida Legislature - please reject fertilizer ordinance preemptions.

Our unique environment deserves policies designed specifically for each community’s needs and challenges. Empower us to protect our quality of life and our community’s ecological health.

The power to make decisions about how we manage our natural resources should remain at the local level, not only in New Smyrna Beach and Volusia County but throughout Florida.

I urge leadership in Tallahassee to respect home rule. Empower local governments to lead the fight for clean water.

Commissioner Lisa Martin, Zone 2

New Smyrna Beach City Commission

More: Blue-green algae alert issued for Deltona lake

More: Experts say fertilizer's impact in Florida already known, but study clears state budget

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Councilwoman: Keep local control over fertilizer regulations