Smyrna man accused of distributing child pornography

A Smyrna man has been charged with distributing child pornography -- and it’s not the first time.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the Cobb County Police Department Tuesday, where Bryan Spann was charged with distributing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child last week. He’s since been released on bond.

Investigators said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified twice about child sexual abuse material the suspect is accused of uploading to his computer once in November of 2021 and then again in May 2022.

According to the warrant, Spann sent the files to additional users through private messages or in a group chat in early October. When police searched Spann’s home, they said they found additional evidence of young girls posing nude.

“It’s crazy that we have people out here like that, for real,” neighbor Malcom Davis said. “I’m just glad they found him and caught him, since he’s in this are of Smyrna.”

Newell looked into Spann’s background and it appears this is the first time he’s ever been charged with a crime in Cobb County.